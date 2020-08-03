Warren Gatland: British & Irish Lions head coach on Will Greenwood's podcast

Lions head coach Warren Gatland joins the Will Greenwood podcast

Warren Gatland joins Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox on this week's podcast, to talk Super Rugby and, of course, the British & Irish Lions.

The 56-year-old is currently back in New Zealand overseeing the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa, but will return to lead the Lions for a third tour when they travel to South Africa next year.

The former Wales national team boss looks ahead to next year's Lions Test series against the Springboks, discussing everything from the qualities he is looking for in his captain, the make-up of his coaching staff to Covid-19 contingencies.

Plus, Will and Rupert examine all the latest headlines from the rugby world, including Andy Haden's passing and also Exeter Chiefs' decision to drop their mascot but keep their name and logo.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!