Rebels 34-30 Western Force: Late Cabous Eloff try clinches Super Rugby AU playoff spot

Cabous Eloff's last-minute try snatched a 34-30 win for the Melbourne Rebels against the Western Force and clinched their place in the Super Rugby AU playoffs.

Eloff's try, which was awarded after a TMO review and converted by Matt Toomua, gave the Rebels the four-point victory they needed to move past the Waratahs into third place.

The Reds will play the Rebels next weekend for a spot in the final against the Brumbies.

Matt Toomua celebrates Cabous Eloff’s match-winning try before kicking a crucial conversion

The Rebels, who joined Super Rugby in 2011, have never qualified for the playoffs in the broader competition.

Needing to win by at least four points, the Rebels raced into a 20-8 lead just before half-time thanks to tries from winger Tom Pincus and centre Reece Hodge.

Andrew Ready scored a try in each half for Western Force

The Force, who got an early try to inside centre Henry Taefu, grabbed the momentum with two tries from hooker Andrew Ready either side of half-time to level the scores.

Ian Prior's second penalty and Brynard Stander's try gave the Force a 10-point advantage and left the Rebels needing to chase the game.

They managed to reduce the deficit when Dane Haylett-Petty crossed but were then held out by some superb defence by the Force until Eloff finally managed to break through.