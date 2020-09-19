Brumbies 28-23 Reds: Home side clinch Super Rugby AU title

The Brumbies became Super Rugby AU champions on Saturday, after beating the Reds 28-23

The Brumbies confirmed their domestic superiority in Australian rugby with a 28-23 victory over the Queensland Reds to clinch the Super Rugby AU title in Canberra on Saturday.

The victory ensured the Brumbies' third title at Super Rugby level, having won the broader international Super Rugby competition in 2001 and 2004.

Hooker Folau Fainga'a, winger Andy Muirhead and full-back Tom Banks all crossed for the home side, while fly-half Noah Lolesio, surprisingly brought back after two months out with a hamstring injury, kicked 13 points.

The Reds battled back from deficits of 15-3 and then 28-13 as back-row forward Harry Wilson and lock Angus Blyth scored tries and James O'Connor added 13 points from the boot to give them hopes of adding to their only Super Rugby title in 2011. But they were ultimately unable to complete the comeback.

The opening exchanges were evenly contested, leaving the sides deadlocked at 3-3 on 15 minutes after Lolesio and O'Connor traded early penalties. The Brumbies gained the initiative moments later, however, when Fainga'a crossed for the opening try in trademark fashion off the back of a lineout drive deep inside Reds territory.

The home side continued to dominate over the next 10 minutes and were rewarded in the 26th minute when Muirhead went over for their second five-pointer. Tevita Kuridrani laid the groundwork with a strong carry before Lolesio put Muirhead in the clear with a deft offload and the wing did well to power through three tackles before dotting down.

The Reds needed a response and that came on the half-hour mark courtesy of a moment of magic from Jordan Petaia. The 20-year-old set off on a mazy run after gathering the ball on his 10-metre line and flummoxed the Brumbies defence with deft footwork before delivering a backhanded pass to Wilson, who had an easy run-in over the try-line.

That score proved to be a shot in the arm for the visitors, who had the better of the half's closing stages and on the stroke of half-time O'Connor slotted his second penalty as the Brumbies held on for a slender 15-13 lead at the interval.

The Brumbies made an excellent start to the second half when, five minutes after the restart, Banks ran onto a pass from Irae Simone inside the Reds' 22. The Wallaby full-back did well to step past a couple of defenders before crossing the whitewash.

Momentum was now with the home side and shortly afterwards they extended their lead when Lolesio landed a surprise drop-goal from 35 metres out. The Reds suffered a further setback when, from the restart, Filipo Daugunu was yellow carded for a tip-tackle on Lachlan McCaffrey.

The Reds conceded another penalty in the 55th minute Lolesio succeeded with his second three-pointer off the kicking tee to give his side a now commanding 28-13 lead.

But the Reds refused to give up the fight and responded with another penalty from O'Connor before Blyth scored a vital try under the posts from close quarters in the 64th minute, following a brilliant run from Tate McDermott in the build-up.

That set up a tense finish to the match and the competition as a whole, with the Reds fighting for their life and launching several attacks on their opponent's try-line, even foregoing a chance at three points right in front to set up an attacking line-out in search of a winning try.

But the Brumbies defence stood firm, as they held on to be crowned deserved champions after also topping the table in the league phase of the competition.