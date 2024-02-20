New Zealand wing Will Jordan ruled out of summer Test series vs England due to shoulder surgery

New Zealand wing Will Jordan will miss the entire Super Rugby Pacific season and the July Test series against England, live on Sky Sports, after being scheduled for surgery on a shoulder injury.

Jordan, whose brilliance on the wing was a highlight of New Zealand's run to the World Cup final in France last year, had been carrying the injury since last season, according to his club Crusaders.

"After assessment from the Crusaders medical team he will undergo surgery and as a result be unavailable for selection during the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season," the Super Rugby outfit said in a statement.

"He is expected to be fit to return to play in approximately six months."

The lightning quick 25-year-old has scored a try a game in his 31-Test career to date, including a tournament-topping eight at last year's World Cup, and will be sorely missed when the All Blacks take on England twice and Fiji once in July.

His absence will also be a major blow for the Crusaders as they go for an eighth straight Super Rugby title this season under new coach Rob Penney.

The Crusaders get the new campaign under way with a rematch of last year's final against the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday, live on Sky Sports.