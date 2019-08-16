Who makes your South Africa vs Argentina combined team?

South Africa face Argentina on Saturday in Pretoria

Vote for your combined South Africa-Argentina XV ahead of Saturday's international in Pretoria.

South Africa vs Argentina Live on

The Springboks clinched the Rugby Championship title on Saturday after a dominant 46-13 win in Argentina. Their recent form has seen South Africa emerge as one of the strongest contenders for the World Cup in Japan.

4:26 The Springboks are 2019 Rugby Championship winners after they cruised to victory in Salta The Springboks are 2019 Rugby Championship winners after they cruised to victory in Salta

The Pumas were well beaten in Salta as they suffered their eighth consecutive defeat.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected for Saturday's game? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

In addition to the South Africa match, New Zealand vs Australia will be live on Sky Sports Action from 8am. Wales vs England is also live on Sky Sports Action from 1.15pm on a packed day of rugby.