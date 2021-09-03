Barrett brothers start for All Blacks as Samu Kerevi makes Wallabies return

Jordie, Scott and Beauden Barrett (L-R) come into the New Zealand starting side

Beauden Barrett is back at fly-half for New Zealand's Rugby Championship game against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

Barrett has played sporadically at 10 for the All Blacks over the past two years since Richie Mo'unga succeeded him in the starting role, with most of his recent Test appearances coming at full-back or as a replacement.

Mo'unga, scrum-half Aaron Smith and lock Sam Whitelock are unavailable for the remainder of New Zealand's Rugby Championship matches, which are all being played in Australia, because their wives are expecting babies.

Barrett's brothers Scott and Jordie also come into the starting line-up at lock and full-back respectively, with Brad Weber replacing Smith at scrum-half.

Anton Lienert-Brown returns from injury to partner David Havili in midfield while Ardie Savea captains the All Blacks for the first time from No 8.

Samu Kerevi last played for Australia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

For the Wallabies, Samu Kerevi and Izack Rodda will make their long-awaited returns.

Kerevi comes in at inside centre for Hunter Paisami, who will miss the game due to the birth of his child, while Rodda has been named among the replacements.

It will be their first appearances for Australia since the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to England.

There is one change to the starting forward pack from the second Bledisloe Cup defeat against New Zealand, with hooker Folau Fainga'a set to play his first Test of 2021.

On the bench, Lachlan Lonergan comes back into the side, joined by Brumbies team-mate Pete Samu and Jordan Petaia.

"It's great to be able to call on the experience of Samu and Izack this weekend," said Australia coach Dave Rennie.

"Both Samu and Izack have worked really hard since joining the group, been positive additions and have earned their opportunity."

New Zealand already has won the Bledisloe Cup series, beating Australia 33-25 in the first Test and 57-22 in the second, both of which were played at Auckland's Eden Park. They will now attempt to complete a rare clean-sweep of a Bledisloe series.

"We are ready and the team is really determined to finish off this block of Tests against Australia with a top performance," said head coach Ian Foster.

"We've had a really unique situation going into this Test with quarantine back in New Zealand and a soft quarantine here in Perth. But the work that has gone in preparing the players has been outstanding so when the whistle goes on Sunday well be ready."

Australia: 15 Tom Banks, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Tate McDermott; 1 James Slipper, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Darcy Swain, 5 Matt Philip, 6 Lachie Swinton, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 Rob Valetini.

Replacements: 16 Lachlan Lonergan, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Nic White, 22 Reece Hodge, 23 Jordan Petaia.

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 David Havili, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Brad Weber; 1 George Bower, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Dalton Papalii, 7 Akira Ioane, 8 Ardie Savea (c).

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukeiaho, 17 Karl Tuinukuafe, 18 Angus Taavao, 19 Tupou Vaai, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 George Bridge.