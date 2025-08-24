 Skip to content

Argentina 29-23 New Zealand: Los Pumas claim historic first victory over All Blacks on home soil

Los Pumas bounce back from opening-round defeat to New Zealand to end 40-year wait for first home victory over All Blacks and throw the Rugby Championship wide open; watch the 2025 Rugby Championship exclusively live on Sky Sports or stream on NOW - no contract

Sunday 24 August 2025 07:48, UK

Highlights from the The Rugby Championship clash between Argentina and New Zealand.

Argentina claimed a first ever home Test victory over New Zealand as they beat the All Blacks 29-23 in Buenos Aires.

Los Pumas were comprehensively beaten by New Zealand in last week's Rugby Championship opener and looked on course for another defeat when first-half tries from Billy Proctor and Fletcher Newell gave the All Blacks a 13-6 lead.

But Argentina mounted a spirited comeback to claim a historic win - their first over the All Blacks on home soil after 15 consecutive defeats dating back to 1985.

The boot of replacement Santiago Carreras proved decisive with three second-half penalties keeping Argentina beyond the reach of New Zealand's late rally.

The victory leaves all four teams in the Rugby Championship - Argentina, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia - locked on one win apiece two rounds into the tournament.

All Blacks indiscipline proves costly

New Zealand's All Blacks players perform the Haka prior to a rugby championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Image: New Zealand perform the Haka ahead of kick-off in Buenos Aires

The teams traded early penalties, with Argentina edging ahead 6-3 by the 15th minute.

New Zealand responded swiftly: Codie Taylor, celebrating his 100th cap, nearly crossed on the right before a quick switch allowed Proctor to exploit a gap and score. Six minutes later, Newell powered through to extend the lead.

Momentum shifted when Will Jordan was yellow-carded, and Argentina capitalised with a try from Juan Martin Gonzalez, converted by Carreras to level the score.

Argentina's Los Pumas Santiago Carreras kicks a penalty against New Zealand's All Blacks during a rugby championship match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Image: Santiago Carreras swung the game in Argentina's favour from the tee

Another yellow for Tupou Vaa'i saw New Zealand reduced to 13 men, and Argentina nearly took the lead before half-time, only for Bautista Delguy to spill the ball on the line.

After the break, New Zealand's discipline faltered further, gifting Carreras two penalties that swung the game.

Argentina's Los Pumas Gonzalo Garcia, left, celebrates after scoring a try against New Zealand's All Blacks during a rugby championship match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Image: Gonzalo Garcia (left) celebrates his match-clinching try

Just before the hour, Pablo Matera's surge off the scrum set up Gonzalo Garcia to score, putting Argentina 26-13 ahead.

New Zealand threatened a late rally when Samisoni Taukei'aho scored from a lineout maul, but Sevu Reece's deliberate handball earned a yellow card and handed Carreras another penalty, sealing Argentina's landmark win.

Watch every game from the 2025 Rugby Championship live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW - no contract

