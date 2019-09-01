Wales include Cory Hill in Rugby World Cup squad

Cory Hill features in the Wales squad despite carrying an injury

Lock Cory Hill has been included in Wales’ 31-man Rugby World Cup squad, despite suffering from a leg fracture.

Hill, who captained his country in two Tests against Argentina last year, could be unavailable until halfway through Wales' pool schedule.

The 24-times capped Dragons forward has not played since scoring a try during the Six Nations victory over England in February.

Rhys Patchell is back-up to Dan Biggar at fly-half in Japan

Fly-half Rhys Patchell also features following his try-scoring exploits against Ireland on Saturday. He gets the nod ahead of Jerod Evans to back up Dan Biggar.

Gatland's group will be captained by Alun Wyn Jones, but those players who miss out include surprise omissions in props Rob Evans and Samson Lee.

Rhys Carre was selected ahead of Rob Evans and Samson Lee

There are call-ups for Saracens prop Rhys Carre, who made his Test debut against Ireland, and flanker James Davies.

The squad learned of selection via a video produced by the Welsh Rugby Union when each player was told by a member of their community club that had been chosen.

From the club to the global stage, the honour of making Wales' @rugbyworldcup squad announcement falls to the players' community clubs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Braint rhoi'r llwyfan i'n clybiau cymunedol, a enwebwyd gan y chwaraewyr eu hun. #HWFN pic.twitter.com/YHZKdDXGb3 — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) September 1, 2019

It will be Jones' fourth World Cup, with wing George North and hooker Ken Owens featuring in the tournament for a third time.

Ken Owens will play at his third World Cup for Wales

Gatland has opted for a split of 13 backs and 18 forwards, which includes three centres, two fly-halves and five props.

"Selection is always the toughest part of the job and that is especially true come Rugby World Cup time," Gatland said.

"Reducing the squad down to 31 has been extremely hard especially when you look at the depth we have created and the amount of the work the training squad have put in, for some, 14 weeks of training.

"We are really happy with the final 31, we feel there is an excellent blend to the squad, in terms of talent, experience and age profile and we are all incredibly excited about heading to Japan and what lies ahead.

"These players have performed and delivered for Wales and deserve the opportunity to represent their nation at the game's showpiece tournament."

Wales' opening World Cup game is against Georgia in Toyota City on September 23, followed by Australia in Tokyo six days later.

The tournament will be Gatland's farewell from a role he has filled since 2008, during which time Wales have won four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and reached a World Cup semi-final.

Wales World Cup squad

Forwards (18): Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Rhys Carre, James Davies, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Ken Owens, Aaron Shingler, Nicky Smith, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs (13): Josh Adams, Hallam Amos, Dan Biggar, Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Jonathan Davies, Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Hadleigh Parkes, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin, Liam Williams, Tomos Williams.