Toulon president urges France players to take control of team

France are through to the quarter-finals after winning all of their pool games so far

France players must take full control of the team if they are to have any chance of winning the Rugby World Cup, Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal has said.

The call comes amid French media reports that captain Guilhem Guirado has fallen out with coach Jacques Brunel ahead of Saturday's clash with Pool C leaders England.

"You're there for your career and for your country", Boudjellal told French media. "You're there for French rugby and to try to go as far as possible, to see if you can win this World Cup - but we will only get there if you take control".

Jacques Brunel has been in charge of the French side since 2017

"Our coaches who are there, I invite you to treat yourself and leave the players to tell their own stories because for years I've not understood the game plan of this France team".

"Something is going wrong, so it's over to you guys (the players). There are guys in this group who will be major coaches in the future. Kick the coaches out, take control, because we are ready to follow you."

Brunel's side have beaten Argentina, the USA and Tonga so far and Saturday's game against unbeaten England will determine who tops the pool heading into the quarter-finals.