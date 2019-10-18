Rugby World Cup 2019: Vote for your New Zealand/Ireland combined XV

Will Kieran Read or CJ Stander get the nod in your combined XV?

The teams are in and now is your chance to decide on who makes a combined New Zealand and Ireland XV for Saturday's quarter-final.

The All Blacks cruised into the quarter-finals after finishing top of a truncated Pool B, with their three wins including seeing off old rivals South Africa 23-13 on the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup.

Ireland finished second in Pool A after suffering a surprise defeat to hosts Japan, but have two wins over New Zealand in recent years on their record and will be aiming for another famous triumph against the defending champions.

Head coaches Steve Hansen and Joe Schmidt have named the men who will do battle in Tokyo, and now is your opportunity to decide who would make a combined team in our poll below...