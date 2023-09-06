Rugby World Cup 2023 team guides: Pool C - Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal

Wales, Australia and Fiji are expected to battle it out for a top-two finish in Group C

We look at everything you need to know from Rugby World Cup Pool C, featuring Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal...

Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool C fixtures

Saturday September 9: Australia vs Georgia (5pm, Paris)

Sunday September 10: Wales vs Fiji (8pm, Bordeaux)

Saturday September 16: Wales vs Portugal (4.45pm, Nice)

Sunday September 17: Australia vs Fiji (4.45pm, Saint-Etienne)

Saturday September 23: Georgia vs Portugal (1pm, Toulouse)

Sunday September 24: Wales vs Australia (8pm, Lyon)

Saturday September 30: Fiji vs Georgia (4.45pm, Bordeaux)

Sunday October 1: Australia vs Portugal (4.45pm, Saint-Etienne)

Saturday October 7: Wales vs Georgia (2pm, Nantes)

Sunday October 8: Fiji vs Portugal (8pm, Toulouse)

Wales' Rugby World Cup record

1987: Third place

1991: Pool stages

1995: Pool stages

1999: Quarter-finals

2003: Quarter-finals

2007: Pool stages

2011: Fourth place

2015: Quarter-finals

2019: Fourth place

Key player

Jac Morgan. The 23-year-old being made co-captain after just 11 international appearances has drawn parallels to when Warren Gatland handed the honour to a 22-year-old Sam Warburton 12 years ago. Incidentally, Morgan fits the Warburton mould as a player too; a ferocious openside flanker who has quickly garnered a reputation as a top-level breakdown operator. If Wales are to get anywhere in this tournament, Morgan must announce himself on the world stage.

Morgan captained Wales for the first time in their opening Rugby World Cup warm-up game against England at the start of August

Head coach

Warren Gatland. The 2019 Rugby World Cup was supposed to be Warren Gatland's swansong; the final pages of a historically successful chapter in the history of Welsh rugby. However, three years after stepping down, the New Zealander returned with his beloved adopted home in dire straits.

But his comeback has not prompted a turnaround in fortunes, rather emphasised the depth of the hole in which Welsh rugby finds itself. The man who has taken Wales to three Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-finals will elevate his legacy to a new stratosphere if he can lead his flailing side deep into this year's tournament.

Warren Gatland has twice guided Wales to Rugby World Cup semi-finals, in 2011 and 2019

Wales' 2023 Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards (19): Taine Basham, Adam Beard, Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Taulupe Faletau, Tomas Francis, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake, Dillon Lewis, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Will Rowlands, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright.



Backs (14): Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies, Rio Dyer, Mason Grady, Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Johnny Williams, Liam Williams, Kubota Spears, Tomos Williams.

Australia's Rugby World Cup record

1987: Fourth place

1991: Champions

1995: Quarter-finals

1999: Champions

2003: Runners-up

2007: Quarter-finals

2011: Third place

2015: Runners-up

2019: Quarter-finals

Key player

Carter Gordon. With Quade Cooper one of the household names, along with co-captain Michael Hooper, ruthlessly axed from Jones' World Cup squad, much rests on the shoulders of fly-half Gordon.

Having only made his debut off the bench in Australia's opening Rugby Championship loss to South Africa in July, Gordon - who has just four caps to his name - now finds himself at a World Cup in which he is his country's only recognised 10. Eddie Jones has bet the house on the 22-year-old's ability to steer the ship.

Carter Gordon is the only recognised fly-half in Australia's World Cup squad

Head coach

Eddie Jones. In a mid-August media briefing, Eddie Jones chastised Australia's press pack for what he perceived as negative coverage of his team, signing off by branding the occasion "the worst press conference I have ever had in world rugby". A cynic may point out that there is not much of late for Australia's rugby fraternity to feel entirely positive about, with the side having lost all of their matches since Jones' return in January.

It is a record that has naturally fed an 'us against the world' mentality which Jones appears to enjoy, and he has serious World Cup pedigree having guided Australia to the final in 2003, and England to the showpiece in 2019. The cards appear stacked against the Wallabies this time around, but their head coach won't mind that one bit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eddie Jones hit out at journalists in his press conference and told them to stop asking questions after naming his Wallabies squad for the World Cup Eddie Jones hit out at journalists in his press conference and told them to stop asking questions after naming his Wallabies squad for the World Cup

Australia's 2023 Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards (18): Angus Bell, Pone Fa'amausili, Zane Nonggorr, Blake Schoupp, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, David Porecki, Jordan Uelese, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Matt Philip, Will Skelton (captain), Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Rob Leota, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini.

Backs (15): Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Tate McDermott, Nic White, Carter Gordon, Lalakai Foketi, Samu Kerevi, Izaia Perese, Jordan Petaia, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Suliasi Vunivalu, Ben Donaldson, Josh Kemeny.

Fiji's Rugby World Cup record

1987: Quarter-finals

1991: Pool stages

1995: Did not qualify

1999: Quarter-final play-offs

2003: Pool stage

2007: Quarter-finals

2011: Pool stage

2015: Pool stage

2019: Pool stage

Key player

Semi Radradra. Since switching codes a year before the last Rugby World Cup, Radradra has established himself as an attacking force of nature.

Although Fiji lacked defensive stability at Japan in 2019, they still provided some electric moments in attack with Radradra at the heart of some wonderful, off-the-cuff moves. The back has signed off at Bristol after three years, and will take his talents to Lyon after the World Cup.

Radradra played international rugby league for Fiji and Australia before switching codes

Head coach:

Simon Raiwalui. A familiar face to some Wales fans due to the time he spent with Newport during his playing career, Raiwalui only became Fiji head coach in February.

The signs, early though they are, are promising. Raiwalui led Fiji to a Pacific Nations Cup clean sweep, where they picked up a bonus point in each of their three games, and believes his squad are as fit as they have ever been leading into the World Cup.

Simon Raiwalui took over from Vern Cotter as Fiji head coach in February

Fiji's 2023 Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards (18): Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Doge, Luke Tagi, Samu Tawake, Tevita Ikanivere, Sam Matavesi, Zuriel Togiatama, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi, Viliame Mata.

Backs (15): Frank Lomani, Simi Kuruvoli, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Teti Tela, Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu, Iosefo Masi, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Vinaya Habosi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Sireli Maqala, Ilaisa Droasese.

Georgia's Rugby World Cup record

1987: NA

1991: NA

1995: Did not qualify

1999: Did not qualify

2003: Pool stage

2007: Pool stage

2011: Pool stage

2015: Pool stage

2019: Pool stage

Key player

Akaki Tabutsadze. The country's all-time leading try-scorer (29) at just 26, Tabutsadze led the scoring charts in the last two editions of the Rugby Europe Championship with six and eight scores respectively as Georgia claimed back-to-back titles.

Tabutsadze is Georgia's all-time leading try-scorer with 29

Head coach:

Levan Maisashvili. If Georgia find themselves in need of inspiration at any point during the World Cup, they need look no further than their head coach. In 2021, Maisashvili was taken to hospital in South Africa, where he was placed on a ventilator and given a one per cent chance of survival due to severe lung damage caused by Covid-19.

Since his remarkable recovery, Maisashvili has taken Georgia to new heights. The scalps of Six Nations sides Italy and Wales have raised expectations, and Georgia are no longer dark horses, but an out-and-out threat to tier-one teams.

Maisashvili's side are hoping to reach the knockout stages for the first time

Georgia's 2023 Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards (19): Nika Abuladze, Beka Gigashvili, Guram Gogichashvili, Luka Japaridze, Mikheil Nariashvili, Guram Papidze, Shalva Mamukashvili, Luka Nioradze, Tengiz Zamtaradze, Vladimer Chachanidze, Nodar Cheishvili, Lasha Jaiani, Konstantine Mikautadze, Mikheil Gachechiladze, Beka Gorgadze, Luka Ivanishvili, Tornike Jalagonia, Beka Saginadze, Giorgi Tsutskiridze.

Backs (14): Gela Aprasidze, Vasil Lobzhanidze, Tengiz Peranidze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Luka Matkava, Demur Tapladze, Aleksandre Todua, Merab Sharikadze, Tornike Kakhoidze, Modebadze Mirian, Akaki Tabutsadze, Davit Niniashvili, Lasha Khmaladze, Giorgi Kveseladze.

Portugal's Rugby World Cup record

1987: NA

1991: Did not qualify

1995: Did not qualify

1999: Did not qualify

2003: Did not qualify

2007: Pool stage

2011: Did not qualify

2015: Did not qualify

2019: Did not qualify

Key player

Raffaele Storti. With 17 international tries, Stortie is his side's most potent attacking threat.

He crossed the whitewash three times in as many games during the decisive Final Qualification Tournament, including Portugal's only try in the draw against the USA which secured World Cup qualification, sealed with the final kick of the game from nerveless fly-half Samuel Marques.

Storti scored three tries in as many games as Portugal advanced from the RWC 2023 Final Qualifying Tournament

Head coach:

Patrice Lagisquet. He might be coaching in his first World Cup, but Lagisquet goes way back with the competition.

As a player, the 'Bayonne Express' scored four tries for France as they made it all the way to the final of the inaugural tournament in 1987.

While a final is far outside realistic expectations for Os Lobos, a win in the group stage would see them break new ground.

Patrice Lagisquet (right) played for France in the first edition of the Rugby World Cup in 1987

Portugal's 2023 Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards (19): António Machado Santos, David Costa, Diogo Hasse Ferreira, Francisco Fernandes, Francisco Bruno, Anthony Alves, Duarte Diniz, Lionel Campergue, Mike Tadjer, Duarte Torgal, José Madeira, José Maria Rebelo Andrade, Steevy Cerqueira, Martim Belo, Nicolas Martins, Rafael Simões, João Granate, Thibault de Freitas, David Wallis.

Backs (14): João Belo, Pedro Lucas, Samuel Marques, Jerónimo Portela, Joris Moura, José Lima, Tomás Appleton, Pedro Bettencourt, Rodrigo Marta, Vincent Pinto, Manuel Cardoso Pinto, Raffaele Storti, Nuno Sousa Guedes, Simão Bento.