Six Nations: Scotland's Finn Russell fit to face England in Calcutta Cup after recovering from head injury vs Ireland

Scotland co-captain Finn Russell has been passed fit for Saturday's Six Nations match with England at Twickenham but fellow back Darcy Graham misses out.

Russell and Graham were doubts for the clash against Steve Borthwick's side - in which Scotland will be aiming to record a fifth successive Calcutta Cup victory - after colliding with each other and suffering head injuries in the defeat to Ireland on February 9.

Both players were forced off in the first half of that 32-18 loss but Russell has passed concussion protocols and will start at No 10.

Image: Russell will be hoping to help Scotland secure a fifth straight Calcutta Cup victory

Graham, who came off worst in the clash between the pair and was taken to hospital as a precaution, has not been deemed fit enough for inclusion in the 23, with his place in the starting side taken by Kyle Rowe in the sole change to the backline.

There are two switches in the pack, with Edinburgh pair Pierre Schoeman and Jamie Ritchie taking over from Glasgow's Rory Sutherland and Matt Fagerson.

Sutherland and Fagerson drop to the bench where they are joined by fellow forwards Ewan Ashman, Will Hurd, Sam Skinner and Gregor Brown in a 6-2 split.

Glasgow duo Jamie Dobie and Stafford McDowall are the two replacement backs.

Scotland starting XV: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Kyle Rowe, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Tom Jordan, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell (co-captain), 9 Ben White; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Jonny Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge (co-captain), 8 Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Gregor Brown, 21 Matt Fagerson, 22 Jamie Dobie, 23 Stafford McDowall

Saturday February 22

Wales vs Ireland (2.15pm)

England vs Scotland (4.45pm)

Sunday February 23

Italy vs France (3pm)