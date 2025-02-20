Six Nations: Scotland's Finn Russell fit to face England in Calcutta Cup after recovering from head injury vs Ireland
Finn Russell fit to play against England in Saturday's Six Nations game against England but Darcy Graham misses out; Russell and Graham collided and suffered head injuries during defeat to Ireland last time out; Scotland aiming for fifth consecutive Calcutta Cup victory
Thursday 20 February 2025 14:38, UK
Scotland co-captain Finn Russell has been passed fit for Saturday's Six Nations match with England at Twickenham but fellow back Darcy Graham misses out.
Russell and Graham were doubts for the clash against Steve Borthwick's side - in which Scotland will be aiming to record a fifth successive Calcutta Cup victory - after colliding with each other and suffering head injuries in the defeat to Ireland on February 9.
Both players were forced off in the first half of that 32-18 loss but Russell has passed concussion protocols and will start at No 10.
- Six Nations 2025: Results, schedule and table 🏉📋
- Latest rugby union news, highlights and reports 📰
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW 📺
Graham, who came off worst in the clash between the pair and was taken to hospital as a precaution, has not been deemed fit enough for inclusion in the 23, with his place in the starting side taken by Kyle Rowe in the sole change to the backline.
There are two switches in the pack, with Edinburgh pair Pierre Schoeman and Jamie Ritchie taking over from Glasgow's Rory Sutherland and Matt Fagerson.
Sutherland and Fagerson drop to the bench where they are joined by fellow forwards Ewan Ashman, Will Hurd, Sam Skinner and Gregor Brown in a 6-2 split.
Glasgow duo Jamie Dobie and Stafford McDowall are the two replacement backs.
Scotland starting XV: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Kyle Rowe, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Tom Jordan, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell (co-captain), 9 Ben White; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Jonny Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge (co-captain), 8 Jack Dempsey.
Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Gregor Brown, 21 Matt Fagerson, 22 Jamie Dobie, 23 Stafford McDowall
Six Nations fixtures: Round 3
Saturday February 22
Wales vs Ireland (2.15pm)
England vs Scotland (4.45pm)
Sunday February 23
Italy vs France (3pm)