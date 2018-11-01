England centre Alex Lozowski banned for four weeks

Alex Lozowski will miss England's opening two autumn Tests

Alex Lozowski will miss England's autumn Tests against South Africa and New Zealand after being given a four-week ban for a dangerous tackle.

Lozowski attended a disciplinary hearing in London on Wednesday, where an independent committee decided his tackle on Ruaridh Jackson during Saracens' Champions Cup win in Glasgow had warranted a red card.

The citing complaint against the 25-year-old was originally dismissed but tournament organisers EPCR appealed the decision.

Lozowski, who successfully appealed a citing of dangerously entering a ruck in the same game, pleaded not guilty to the charge and the disciplinary committee heard submissions from him, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall and the club's legal representative.

Lozowski was charged for this tackle on Glasgow's Ruaridh Jackson

They also heard evidence by phone from Jackson and from EPCR's legal representative and disciplinary officer.

A statement read: "The committee upheld the citing complaint in that the act of foul play had warranted a red card and found that the offence was at the mid-range of World Rugby's sanctions and selected six weeks as the appropriate entry point.

"There were no aggravating factors and due to the player's clear disciplinary record and some expression of remorse, the committee decided to reduce the sanction by two weeks before imposing a four-week suspension.

England vs South Africa Live on

"The committee was not satisfied that Lozowski would not have been considered for selection for Saracens' Premiership Cup match against Leicester Tigers on October 27, and as he had already served a two-week suspension for an unrelated offence, it was decided to backdate the suspension to the day of the citing.

"Lozowski is therefore free to play on Monday, November 12."

Lozowski will miss England's Test matches against South Africa on Saturday and New Zealand on November 10, but will be available for their final two matches against Japan (November 17) and Australia (November 24).

#Followtherose this autumn with all of England's Tests live on Sky Sports throughout November. The action starts on Saturday, November 3 against South Africa before clashes against New Zealand, Japan and Australia.