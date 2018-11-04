England head coach Eddie Jones says the media will be 'happy' when he loses his job

Eddie Jones says he does not understand the criticism of his England side

Eddie Jones says he thinks the media will only be happy when he loses his job as England head coach.

England have arrested a poor run of form with back-to-back wins over South Africa, including a hard-fought 12-11 success on Saturday at Twickenham.

But Jones was in defiant mood after the match, when asked if this had been the most important win of his near-three year reign, due to last season's disappointing results.

"(The) most important thing is what we do next," said the Australian. "I don't understand this guys, we're a bloody good team.

2:00 Jones praises his players for grinding out a tough win over South Africa at Twickenham Jones praises his players for grinding out a tough win over South Africa at Twickenham

"We've lost a few games, we played tough and we won (today). Why has it got to be the most important game?

"Because you guys (the media) want to sack me, is that why? You're going to do it at some stage, you know that.

"If I stay long enough, you're going to get me sacked, so one day you're going to be happy."

Jones was equally dismissive when asked if he thought Owen Farrell might be cited for a contentious late tackle on Andre Esterhuizen.

The referee and television match official decided against penalising Farrell's challenge but citing commissioner Keith Brown may yet take a different view.

Jones added: "You can get cited for something you did at a party when you were 15, anything could happen.

3:32 England beat South Africa 12-11 in their opening Quilter Series clash England beat South Africa 12-11 in their opening Quilter Series clash

"I've got no idea what can happen."

Frustrated Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said: "If it was all legal - and I didn't have a good look at the replay - we should start tackling like that."