Owen Farrell clear to face New Zealand after avoiding citing from South Africa match

0:52 Watch Owen Farrell's huge hit on Andre Esterhuizen Watch Owen Farrell's huge hit on Andre Esterhuizen

Owen Farrell is clear to play for England against New Zealand on Saturday after avoiding a citing for his shoulder-led tackle on South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen.

With time up and South Africa playing the final phase, Farrell and Esterhuizen were involved in a huge collision but, after a Television Match Official check, referee Angus Gardner deemed the 27-year-old had made an attempt to wrap his arms in the tackle and blew for full-time.

World Rugby has now confirmed Farrell - who kicked three penalties in England's 12-11 win - will face no further action with citing commissioner, Keith Brown, deciding the challenge did not warrant a red card.

2:07 England co-captain Owen Farrell talks about his tough tackle at the end of the Springboks game. England co-captain Owen Farrell talks about his tough tackle at the end of the Springboks game.

England's co-captain is now free to face the All Blacks at Twickenham next weekend, live on Sky Sports.

Lock Courtney Lawes has returned to the England set up after a back injury, while Harlequins centre Joe Marchant has been included in a squad of 35 players named to prepare for the fixture.

Tom Curry is an injury concern after picking up an ankle problem and is set to be assessed ahead of the game while Ben Morgan, who was part of the preparations for South Africa, has not rejoined the squad due to injury.

After facing the All Blacks, Eddie Jones' side host Japan and Australia in their final two Quilter Internationals.

England's 35-man squad

Forwards: Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley (co-captain), Alec Hepburn, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Zach Mercer, Ben Moon, Michael Rhodes, Nick Schonert, Brad Shields, Kyle Sinckler, Elliott Stooke, Sam Underhill, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson.



Backs: Chris Ashton, Mike Brown, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Nathan Earle, Owen Farrell (co-captain), George Ford, Alex Lozowski, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Manu Tuilagi, Richard Wigglesworth, Ben Youngs.