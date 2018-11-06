England's Manu Tuilagi in squad to face New Zealand

Manu Tuilagi is in England's squad to face New Zealand

Manu Tuilagi is in England's 25-man squad to play New Zealand on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Courtney Lawes, who missed the win over South Africa along with Tuilagi, is also included in Eddie Jones' squad.

Tuilagi was replaced by Chris Ashton due to a minor groin strain but has been declared as fit for this weekend's clash against the All Blacks.

England vs New Zealand Live on

Sale Sharks flanker Tom Curry will remain in camp while his ankle is assessed but is likely to miss the remainder of the Quilter Internationals with England preparing to face Japan and Australia later in November.

Lawes came into the Portugal camp two weeks ago struggling with a back injury that ruled him out of selection but had been progressing well in training.

The 29-year-old has made 65 appearances for England and has scored five points in total.

England's 25-man squad

Forwards - Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints) co-captain, Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).



Backs - Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens) co-captain, George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

#Followtherose this autumn with all of England's Tests live on Sky Sports throughout November. The action continues on Saturday against New Zealand before clashes against Japan and Australia.