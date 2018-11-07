Katy Daley-Mclean says her 100th cap for England Women has been 'a long time coming'

Katy Daley-Mclean is delighted to be finally earning her 100th cap for England when they face the USA on Friday in the Quilter Internationals.

The 32-year-old led England to a 21-9 victory over Canada in the 2014 World Cup final in Paris.

She has over 450 international points to her name and received her first cap in 2007.

Daley-Mclean said: "It feels a long time waiting for this opportunity, and it's just going to be nice to get on the pitch and enjoy it."

She last played for the Red Roses on March 16 when England beat Ireland 33-11 contributing all four conversions.

Daley-Mclean says it was frustrating to have to wait for her centurion start for England after finishing the Six Nations on 99 caps "knowing there was no summer tour".

Daley-Mclean will play in front of her family when she becomes an England centurion

"It's nice to get this point. The nearest and dearest will be there which is amazing," she added.

"My mum, dad and little sis [sister] were there for the first cap so it's really lovely they'll be in the stands for this one as well, but [we've] still got a couple of days training to get through first."

The fly-half is one of the more experienced players who will face the USA and will add balance among a very young starting XV, according to England head coach Simon Middleton.

He described her as the "best at kicking in the world" when he spoke to Sky Sports News.