WATCH: England denied as TMO rules Courtney Lawes offside

England had a late try ruled out in their 16-15 loss to New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday, but was it the right call?

In the 75th minute, with England behind by a single point, Courtney Lawes charged down TJ Perenara's box kick, with Sam Underhill claiming the loose ball and racing away to score in the corner.

However, the referee sent it upstairs for the TMO to review, and the fourth official said Lawes had strayed offside in the build-up to the charge down.

It looked close, and ultimately it proved telling for England as they could not find a way to win the game, but was it the right call? Have your say by voting below:

