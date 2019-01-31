Manu Tuilagi starts for England vs Ireland in Six Nations

Manu Tuilagi will start alongside Henry Slade in England's midfield

Manu Tuilagi will make his first start for England since 2014 in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin.

The 27-year-old has been plagued by injuries since appearing against New Zealand five years ago and has been restricted to a pair of appearances off the bench at international level.

But in the absence of the injured Ben Te'o, Tuilagi will start at inside-centre - where he has played little rugby - with Exeter's Henry Slade alongside him in the midfield, and captain Owen Farrell at fly-half.

Wing Jack Nowell has got the nod for Saturday's clash in Dublin

Jack Nowell and Jonny May start on the wings while Elliot Daly has retained his place at full-back ahead of Mike Brown, who has not made the squad.

The Vunipola brothers, Mako and Billy, are both fit to take their places in the pack after recovering from injury.

But there is no place in the squad for Wasps lock Joe Launchbury, with George Kruis preferred as Maro Itoje's partner in the second row.

Meanwhile, there are Six Nations debuts for flankers Tom Curry (Sale) and Mark Wilson (Newcastle).

Replacement scrum-half Dan Robson (Wasps) is the only uncapped player in the 23.

Head coach Eddie Jones said: "I just felt for this game the best option was to play Owen Farrell at 10 and Manu as a like-for-like replacement for Ben Te'o.

"Manu has impressed us at the training camp, and is right to play.



"It is nice to have Mako and Billy back. Mako is obviously a world-class loose head. We missed him during the autumn but he has come back in good nick and really committed to be the best he can be.

"With Billy we haven't had him for a long time. He's also in great nick and ready to play well for us."

England face an Ireland side who won the Grand Slam last year and beat world champions New Zealand in the autumn.

Jones added: "It is well documented no one thinks we can win, but I can tell you everyone inside our camp believes we can win.

Eddie Jones says everyone within the England camp thinks they can upset Ireland

"We are hugely looking forward to the weekend. I think it is quite clear to beat Ireland you have to beat them in the contest area.

"They are very good at the breakdown and in the air. Both those areas are a priority for us."

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Jack Nowell, 10 Owen Farrell, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Kruis, 6 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Courtney Lawes, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Dan Robson, 22 George Ford, 23 Chris Ashton.