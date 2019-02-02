Eddie Jones says England nowhere near their best despite Six Nations win in Ireland

Eddie Jones says England are still improving and nowhere near their best despite putting last year's disappointing Six Nations behind them with a thumping 32-20 victory over holders Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Without a victory in Dublin for six years and having to go back to 2011 for the last time they even crossed the tryline at the Aviva Stadium, England secured a bonus-point win thanks to tries from Jonny May, Elliot Daly and two from Henry Slade.

Their four tries and physical dominance over an Irish side not used to losing battles up front built on an encouraging November series in which they beat South Africa, Japan and Australia and lost by a point to world champions New Zealand.

"We're a team that's still growing, we're nowhere near our best," Jones said.

"Some games are immensely physical, some are more tactical and we went in there and probably shaded them a little bit in that area. We know they're a top team but I thought our intensity, particularly in the first part, was outstanding."

The Australian singled out captain Owen Farrell for praise alongside tryscorers Slade and May, but was most pleased with his front five - one of whom, Maro Itoje, had departed the game with a medial ligament injury in his knee.

Maro Itoje limped off in the second half with a leg injury

The leadership and composure England showed - particularly when conceding eight penalties to Ireland's four - was also key, Jones said.

Such characteristics bode well in a World Cup year but the coach's thoughts were not drifting to Japan in September.

"These games have got nothing to do with the World Cup, these games are standalone games between a very good Ireland side and an improving England side and that's how we'll look at them," he said.

Henry Slade celebrates scoring his team's third try with Manu Tuilagi

"We'll start worrying about where we are standing in the World Cup when we're 10 days out from the first game."

Nor was Jones thinking beyond next week's home game against France to a possible third Six Nations title in four years.

"If you take away the 14 points they gifted Wales, they would have won that game so we're not going to get too far ahead of ourselves. We know France is going to be a difficult game," he said.