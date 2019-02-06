Nolli Waterman column: England vs France too close to call

Kelly Smith takes on the Ireland defence during this year's Six Nations opener

In her latest column, Wasps Ladies and England great Nolli Waterman looks ahead to the likely Six Nations decider with France, live on Sky Sports Action this Sunday...

I could have finished my 15-year Six Nations career with a 100 per cent win record.

One match and a single point in the penultimate game of my international career meant that my clean sweep wasn't to be.

While 'Le Crunch' may no longer have the expectation and excitement in the men's Six Nations, in the women's it's the one that matters the most. This game IS the Grand Slam decider.

France are the reigning champions after last year's clean sweep and the match against England in front of a record crowd in Grenoble was one of the most incredible games I have ever played in.

For the first time outside of a World Cup, we were playing in front of a full house; and a touch of class from the French meant our friends and families were on the halfway line, a tiny group of St George crosses among a sea of Tricolours.

But we lost. The only time I've said that after playing in a Six Nations match. Even more galling perhaps that I was the one that got tackled into touch which ended the game, 18-17 to France. Despite our efforts in beating Ireland at home, they would go on to Grand Slam glory when they beat Wales the week after in Cardiff.

This week I've spoken to members of the England camp and they didn't think last Friday's scoreline was necessarily reflective of the match against Ireland.

To be honest, all my encounters against the girls in green, your body would always know you had played a Test match as they hit hard! But line-speed in defence made it difficult for the home team to play and with so many unforced errors, England were always going to capitalise on possession and territory, gifted to them at times.

Although a few influential players were unavailable for selection, Simon Middleton will be extremely impressed by the explosive return of Sarah Bern.

France proved far too strong for Wales as they won 52-3 in their opener

Having been out for much of this season with a hamstring injury, Sarah looked back to her devastating ways, brushing off Irish defenders, as well as finishing a very nicely worked try and offload received from Poppy Cleall.

Scoring over 50 points in any Test match is a big statement and this will be seen as a massive marker to have been laid down the week before France.

But anything England can do…

France hosted Wales last weekend and although they won't have posed as much of a challenge as the Irish, the home side managed to reach the half-century just like their English counterparts.

Having made history in the autumn beating the Black Ferns for the first time, France will have come into this championship with an underlying confidence. Starting at home is always a good one to settle the nerves, however, they are travelling to three away fixtures this year.

But France don't travel well. They are missing both Shannon Izar and Marjorie Mayans, two experienced and key performers to their Sevens programme. The expectation is on them to win back-to-back Grand Slams.

Who do I think will win? I genuinely could call it either way. However, what will swing it in England's favour is the selection of experienced players that can weather a French onslaught early doors. Nolli Waterman

Who do I think will win? I genuinely could call it either way. However, what will swing it in England's favour is the selection of experienced players that can weather a French onslaught early doors, as well as a bench that can truly lift the tempo during the latter stages.

The availability of lose head Vickii Cornborough and second row Abbie Scott will be critical and the involvement of Rachael Burford is a necessity. I would also like to see Abby Dow back in the mix on the wing. This is not to take away from Jess Breach as she is a classy finisher.

Caroline Boujard gets her pass away to Ian Jason during France's win over Wales

However, Abby is far more physical in the collision both attacking and defending and this is something you need against a powerful and abrasive French side.