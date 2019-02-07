Manu Tuilagi determined to seize second chance with England

Manu Tuilagi wants to put injuries and off-field problems behind him

England centre Manu Tuilagi says he has learned a lesson from his injury setbacks and off-field problems as he looks forward to facing France.

Tuilagi will continue at inside centre when England resume their Six Nations title pursuit at Twickenham on Sunday after making his first Championship start since 2013 in the 32-10 win over Ireland last weekend.

Two years earlier, the Samoan-born midfield wrecking ball was starting out as a Test player and came up against France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

England lost 19-12 and Tuilagi then added to their avalanche of woes at an ill-starred tournament by jumping from a ferry shortly before it docked, incurring a warning from Auckland police and a £3,000 fine.

A string of discrepancies subsequently followed, including a conviction for assaulting a police officer and making bunny ears behind then Prime Minister David Cameron.

But after emerging from years of injury setbacks with a barnstorming display in the rout of Ireland, Tuilagi reflected on how far he has come.

Tuilagi celebrates the win over Ireland with Henry Slade

"That feels like a long time ago, to be fair," the British and Irish Lions tourist said.

"As you grow up, you learn - you live and you learn. All the things that have happened, you make your bed and you've got to lie in it. That's life.

"You learn and try to be better as a person. For me as a rugby player, to come back now and have a second opportunity to have a go at it.

"It's about staying focused for that moment, to be present, not to look back or forward, just be here and enjoy this time.

"I remember the game against France at the World Cup. It was a good game. They got to the final in the end, fair play to them.

3:04 Elliot Daly says England's struggles in 2018 helped fuel last weekend's stunning win over Ireland in Dublin Elliot Daly says England's struggles in 2018 helped fuel last weekend's stunning win over Ireland in Dublin

"We had most of the ball, we attacked really well, we started really well, especially in the first half, we just didn't finish off our opportunities."

Serious groin, chest and knee injuries have resulted in a succession of aborted comebacks, but Tuilagi's imposing carrying at the Aviva Stadium evoked memories of the 27-year-old at his most potent.

"I always had in my mind when I was injured that I'd be back playing, back on the pitch. That's what got me going when I was inside doing my rehab," he said.

"The boys were outside and I told myself I'd get back out there in the end. You have doubts because you are out of the game for a long time.

"But for me, I took it week by week when I came back, just to get everything right so I could train fully the week after and then be able to play on the weekend.

"It was good to get the win, but that was last weekend.

"This week we're focused on France because we know what they're going to bring - well, no one knows what they are going to bring. We've got to be ready for it. It's harder because they are very unpredictable."