Manu Tuilagi admits England wins make his Racing decision 'tough'

England centre Manu Tuilagi saying enjoyable wins with England make his decision on whether to sign for Racing "tough".

Tuilagi is currently considering leaving Leicester, the club where he has spent his entire professional career, for PRO14 side Racing, who have offered him £2.5m over three years.

The deal is around double what the Tigers are currently paying, and Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy has admitted they cannot match Racing's offer.

Tuilagi confirmed he would make a decision after the Six Nations - knowing he would be sacrificing his England career if he accepts the move.

"Yeah, it's tough at the moment," he told Sky Sports News.

"I'm just trying to focus on finishing well, we've got a massive game against Scotland next week.

"We enjoy this win and get back to work on Monday.

When asked if he still plans to announce his future at the end of the Six Nations, he replied: "Exactly".

Tualigi's centre pairing with Ben Te'o was effective during England's 57-14 win over Italy on Saturday.

The Leicester centre says he enjoyed playing alongside Te'o as they both helped create space for each other.

"I felt good", he added. "I enjoyed a good performance, I think the forwards did a lot of good work for us. It setup a good platform for us to get some tries.

Tuilagi says he enjoyed playing alongside Te'o

"I really enjoyed (the partnership with Te'o), he did a lot of work on the inside and it opened up the space for me out wide.

"We played together in the Autumn but it was good to get a bit longer now.

"It's good to have variety in our game. He is an unbelievable talent. Having that depth in our squad is massive."

Tuilagi, usually deployed as a No 13, says he does not mind filling in elsewhere to help his team-mates.

"For me I enjoyed just being back out on the field," he added.

"Between 12 and 13 it doesn't really matter. It's just having the right players in the right positions, especially in attack."