Danielle Waterman among eight English players in Barbarians squad to face England

Danielle Waterman is one of five Englishwomen in the Barbarians squad

Danielle Waterman is among eight English players who will line up for the Barbarians against England Women at Twickenham next month, live on Sky Sports.

Waterman, fly-half Ceri Large, lock Tamara Taylor and prop Laura Keates were all World Cup winners in 2014 and have 309 Test appearances between them.

The other England players are Heather Kerr, Georgina Gulliver, Emily Wood and the world's most-capped women's international, Rochelle Clark.

The sides meet at Twickenham on June 2 as part of a historic double header, with the men's match for the Quilter Cup following the women's game.

The Barbarians defeated USA 34-33 in Denver last month, and nine of the starting line-up at Glendale return, including Wales' Elinor Snowsill and wing Jasmine Joyce, who scored four tries against the Women's Eagles.

Ireland provide three players to the squad, with Sene Naoupu, Hannah Casey, Claire Molloy all lining up.

In line with the club's traditions, the Barbarians also include two exciting uncapped players in centre Kayla Ahki and Swedish wing Tova Derk.

There are 12 representatives from Tyrrell's Premier 15 clubs including Saracens title winners Gulliver and Hannah Casey.

Barbarians squad

Forwards: Rochelle Clark (Wasps & England), Dalena Dennison (Warringah & Australia), Fiao'o Fa'amausili (Auckland Marist & New Zealand), Carmen Farmer (Glendale & USA), Linda Itunu (Ponsonby & New Zealand), Laura Keates (Worcester Valkyries & England), Heather Kerr (Darlington MP & England), Justine Lavea (Ardmore Marist & New Zealand), Claire Molloy (Wasps & Ireland), Gaelle Mignot (Montpellier & France), Tamara Taylor (Darlington MP & England), Steph Te Ohaere-Fox (Christchurch & New Zealand).

Backs: Kayla Ahki (Unattached), Hannah Casey (Saracens & Ireland), Tova Derk (Wasps), Georgina Gulliver (Saracens & England), Jasmine Joyce (Worcester Valkyries & Wales), Kristina Sue (Manawatu Cyclones & New Zealand), Ceri Large (Gloucester Hartpury & England), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere & Ireland), Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears & Wales), Danielle Waterman (Wasps & England), Emily Wood (Gloucester Hartpury & England).