England back Jack Nowell has ankle surgery but should be fit for Rugby World Cup

Jack Nowell had ankle surgery on Tuesday

Exeter say England back Jack Nowell has undergone ankle surgery but should be fit in time for the Rugby World Cup.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during Exeter's Premiership final loss to Saracens.

Chiefs rugby director Rob Baxter confirmed the operation was successful and said "at this stage we see no reason" why Nowell's World Cup hopes should be jeopardised.

Nowell, who had an outstanding game at Twickenham despite Exeter's defeat, went off midway through the second half after attempting to tackle Saracens wing Sean Maitland.

Nowell was injured after being tackled by Sean Maitland

"Nowell underwent initial scans on both his knee and ankle in the aftermath of the final," said Exeter in a statement.

"Since then, the Cornishman has been away on holiday with his family, after which he has returned to Exeter and underwent surgery on his ankle on Tuesday."

2:09 World Cup winner Mike Tindall says England could have the best squad at this year's World Cup and would like Eddie Jones to take Danny Cipriani to Japan World Cup winner Mike Tindall says England could have the best squad at this year's World Cup and would like Eddie Jones to take Danny Cipriani to Japan

Baxter has not put a timescale on when he expects Nowell to be fully fit but offered a positive outlook.

"Jack's had an operation on his ankle and at this stage we see no reason why it should jeopardise him being involved with England at the Rugby World Cup, nor with us heading into the new season," Baxter said.

Crusaders vs Highlanders Live on

England's opening World Cup warm-up game is against Wales on August 11, live on Sky Sports. They face Tonga in their Pool C opener in Sapporo on September 22.