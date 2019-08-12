Jack Nowell targeting England return against Italy in September
By Dan Sansom
Last Updated: 12/08/19 7:08pm
Jack Nowell says he is continuing to push towards his goal of being available for England's final World Cup warm-up game against Italy on September 6.
The 26-year-old has been named in head coach Eddie Jones' 31-man squad for the tournament, barely two months after he suffered an ankle injury during Exeter's Premiership final loss to Saracens at Twickenham.
The Exeter wing, who has scored 13 tries during a 33-cap England career, remains a key player in Jones' plans and is hopeful of returning to full training ahead of the squad's departure to Japan next month.
"Italy was the main goal for me at the start, and one I am still definitely pushing towards," Nowell said. "For me, it is a bit of a weird one. I've not been training with the boys or anything.
"I am feeling quite lucky to be involved, but I am very excited about it and hopefully I am only a few weeks away from actually training and stuff.
"I am recovering pretty well. At the start, maybe I pushed it a bit too hard.
"I popped back to the club for a week, saw the surgeon and just needed a week off my feet a bit, but that was probably down to myself being desperate to be back and be involved.
"I am just doing everything I can to get myself fit as soon as possible."