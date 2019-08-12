Jack Nowell targeting England return against Italy in September

Jack Nowell is hoping to be fit for England's match against Italy

Jack Nowell says he is continuing to push towards his goal of being available for England's final World Cup warm-up game against Italy on September 6.

The 26-year-old has been named in head coach Eddie Jones' 31-man squad for the tournament, barely two months after he suffered an ankle injury during Exeter's Premiership final loss to Saracens at Twickenham.

The Exeter wing, who has scored 13 tries during a 33-cap England career, remains a key player in Jones' plans and is hopeful of returning to full training ahead of the squad's departure to Japan next month.

Nowell has scored 13 tries for England since making his debut in 2014

"Italy was the main goal for me at the start, and one I am still definitely pushing towards," Nowell said. "For me, it is a bit of a weird one. I've not been training with the boys or anything.

"I am feeling quite lucky to be involved, but I am very excited about it and hopefully I am only a few weeks away from actually training and stuff.

0:37 Eddie Jones says considering a player's character was equally as important as assessing their talent when he was naming his Rugby World Cup squad Eddie Jones says considering a player's character was equally as important as assessing their talent when he was naming his Rugby World Cup squad

"I am recovering pretty well. At the start, maybe I pushed it a bit too hard.

"I popped back to the club for a week, saw the surgeon and just needed a week off my feet a bit, but that was probably down to myself being desperate to be back and be involved.

"I am just doing everything I can to get myself fit as soon as possible."