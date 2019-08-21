England trust their systems and won't panic after Wales loss, says Joe Cokanasiga

3:03 Joe Cokanasiga says England must learn from, then move on from, their loss to Wales Joe Cokanasiga says England must learn from, then move on from, their loss to Wales

Joe Cokanasiga says England are not panicking after losing to Wales, and that the squad trusts the systems in place.

England beat Wales 33-19 in the first of their World Cup warm-ups at Twickenham earlier this month, but lost 13-6 in the reverse fixture in Cardiff last weekend.

Cokanasiga, who scored a try in the home win on August 11, says it is important for England to put the recent loss behind them, as their focus shifts to their penultimate warm-up against Joe Schmidt's Ireland, live on Sky Sports.

"We knew Wales would be a different type of team, especially at home, but I think the main thing is now just completely forgetting about that," Cokanasiga told Sky Sports.

"We've got Ireland this week so we can't really dwell on the loss against Wales. It is what it is, we move on.

"The main thing is that we learn the lessons - learn what went wrong, what went well - and build on it for next week."

Asked how England go about fixing the problems that led to defeat, Cokanasiga says the key is to not get too carried away: "Just trusting the system and not being desperate is something we spoke about," said the Bath winger. "Things will come; just be patient and it will come."

The 21-year-old struggled under the high ball at the Principality Stadium, but says the ability to draw a line under an error allows him to block out negative thoughts during a game.

"There was a couple where I struggled to win it but I think the main thing is just making a mistake and then being able to think 'Can I do the next one?'.

"That's something I've learned; completely forgetting about that first mistake and just carrying on."

Cokanasiga says there were positives that came out of the Cardiff loss, including the performances of some of the newer players.

"We're quite happy with how we came back in the second half - a lot of the new boys stepped up. We didn't go into our shells and we didn't give up. We're quite happy with that."

