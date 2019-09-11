England given warm Miyazaki welcome ahead of Rugby World Cup in Japan

England were given a warm welcome in Miyazaki as they begin their preparations for the World Cup in Japan.

England's first full day at their training camp in Miyazaki was partially taken up by a community visit to a local high school, where a brass band played 'We Will Rock You' by Queen as the players sat on stage.

Hundreds of children watched as fly-half George Ford exchanged passes with the captain of the school team, before gifts were exchanged and coach Steve Borthwick gave a short speech in Japanese.

"I said it's great to be here in Japan and we'll do our very best at the World Cup. I thanked them for their support," Borthwick said.

"The players are enjoying it. It's a great training camp here in Miyazaki. I know that from my previous experience coaching with Japan at the last World Cup.

"You couldn't have asked for better facilities and the players have enjoyed how we've started.

"The first period of time will be spent recovering from the journey because there's the jet-lag factor.

"Then we'll have another push in terms of our fitness. We'll focus on our conditioning for the next couple of games. We'll move into game prep at the appropriate time."

England's arrival into Tokyo on Monday was hit by a five-hour delay leaving the airport due to the fallout from Typhoon Faxai, which had battered the Japanese capital the previous night.