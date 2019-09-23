Ben Youngs says England career has been an 'enjoyable ride'

Ben Youngs won his 90th England cap on Sunday

Ben Youngs is set to equal Jonny Wilkinson's record as England's most-capped back when he is named in the squad for Thursday's World Cup clash with the USA in Kobe.

Eddie Jones announces his starting XV for the second Pool C encounter on Tuesday morning - with Youngs certain to be involved as one of only two scrum-halves taken to Japan.

The 30-year-old will join Wilkinson on 91 caps when he takes the field at the Kobe Misake Stadium, and his Leicester team-mate and tighthead prop Dan Cole is set to reach the same milestone.

Johnny Wilkinson (right) was a World Cup winner in 2003

Only Jason Leonard and Dylan Hartley, who have made 114 and 97 Test appearances respectively, are more decorated.

"I remember making my first start for England and Jonny was involved and playing in Australia," Youngs said.

"Jonny's an icon of the game, so to get this accolade is pretty cool.

"It's gone quick and I remember when I first started - some of the players like Simon Shaw told me to enjoy it, because it would go so fast.

"It has been an enjoyable ride. When you first start out it goes fast and you're in it and not really sure what's going on.

"And then you get older and understand what gets you there, how you do it and how you sustain it.

Dan Cole is also set for a 91st England cap against the USA on Thursday

"Getting there is almost the easy bit, the hard bit is sustaining it and staying there and being consistent.

"It is a really exciting bit of my career."

England will bid to make it two wins from two at the World Cup on Thursday, having beaten Tonga 35-3 in their opener on Sunday.