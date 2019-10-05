England News

More from Rugby Union

Rugby World Cup: England player ratings vs Argentina

England in control of Group C after beating the Pumas

Last Updated: 05/10/19 12:40pm

Ben Youngs, Jonny May and George Ford celebrate after the final whistle
England become the first team to progress to the World Cup quarter-finals with a bonus-point win against Argentina in Tokyo.

There were six tries scored in the 39-10 victory, but which players stood out? Read our player ratings below and vote for your man of the match...

15. Elliot Daly: Massive threat in the wide channels where Argentina struggled to contain his speed and ambition. 8 (out of 10)

14. Anthony Watson: Started explosively with a series of carries but the game increasingly drifted away from him. 8

13. Manu Tuilagi: A muscular run that sucked in several defenders set up George Ford's try and showed why he is so important to England. 8

12. Owen Farrell: Looked to make things happen but it was Ford who took centre stage. Poor from the kicking tee. 6

Jonny May celebrates with George Ford after scoring England's first try against Argentina
11. Jonny May: Such a handful as he chased down every kick and slithered through half-gaps. Deserved his try. 8

10. George Ford: Leicester's fly-half has hit a rich vein of form and he was the architect-in-chief of Argentina's downfall. 8

9. Ben Youngs: Now England's most capped back, Youngs produced a tidy shift and grabbed a well-taken try. 7

Ben Youngs scored a try at the end of the first half
1. Joe Marler: A real force at close quarters where his power in the tackle and ruck clearing are a conspicuous feature. 7

2. Jamie George: Always at the eye of the storm as England sought to subdue Argentina up front. 7

3. Kyle Sinckler: Yet to set the World Cup ablaze with his carrying but his scrummaging was outstanding. 8

4. Maro Itoje: A thorn in Argentina's side throughout and was never far from the thick of the action. 8

Saracens team-mates Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Juan Figallo and George Kruis speak after the final whistle in Tokyo
5. George Kruis: After opposite number Tomas Lavanini was dismissed, his job became easier. Strong shift. 7

6. Tom Curry: Put in a quality appearance at No 8 once Billy Vunipola had limped off and is such a handful. Man of the match. 8

7. Sam Underhill: Born for Test rugby and will surely continue to operate in tandem with Curry. 8

8. Billy Vunipola: The sight of England's star No 8 failing to reappear for the second half is a concern. 7

Replacements

20. Lewis Ludlam: continues to show what a find he is as he brought renewed energy to England, and there were long awaited comebacks for Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell. 8

