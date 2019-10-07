Billy Vunipola fitness decision ahead of England vs France expected on Tuesday

Billy Vunipola's ankle injury is being assessed

Billy Vunipola will find out on Tuesday if his ankle injury will prevent him facing France in their World Cup Pool C decider on Saturday.

The Saracens No 8 did not appear for the second half of England's 39-10 victory over Argentina at the weekend.

Vunipola is the only player to have started all 12 of England's games this year, with Eddie Jones and his staff hoping he will be available to take on France in Yokohama.

Vunipola receives treatment for the injury against Argentina

"Billy has had a scan and we will have a clearer picture tomorrow [Tuesday]," said scrum coach Neal Hatley.

"He is being assessed, that will go on throughout the day and then we'll see how he pulls up. He has another 24 hours and then we'll make a firm diagnosis."

If Vunipola is not passed fit, then Tom Curry or Mark Wilson will deputise in the back row, but his absence will still have a significant impact on England's ball carrying.

Billy's brother Mako made his comeback from a hamstring injury against the Pumas and would help fill the void, but Hatley insists there are other options available to them.

"We plan for all eventualities and with what we have got in Ellis Genge, Mako Vunipola, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes and Kyle Sinckler, there are people to pick up the slack when Mako and Billy don't play," added Hatley.

"We have played a lot of rugby without them. Billy is an important figure for us, but other people pick up the slack."