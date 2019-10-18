England to play New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Tier 2 team at Twickenham in 2020
Last Updated: 18/10/19 8:53am
England will play New Zealand, Argentina, Australia and an as yet unconfirmed Tier 2 nation during their 2020 Quilter autumn internationals.
Eddie Jones' side are preparing to face Australia in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday but they are also looking ahead to the future, with the Wallabies set to come to Twickenham on November 28 2020.
The All Blacks - who England could face in the World Cup semi-finals in Japan - are first up on November 7, however.
Argentina, beaten 39-10 by England in Tokyo in their Pool C fixture, then come to south west London the following weekend, with the November 21/22 fixture still to be announced.
Summer 2020 also sees the return of the Quilter Cup to Twickenham, with England taking on the Barbarians on June 21.
An experimental England lost 63-45 to the Baa-Baas in this year's fixture.
England 2020 Quilter Internationals at Twickenham Stadium
Saturday 7 November 2020: England vs New Zealand
Saturday 14 November 2020: England vs Argentina
Weekend of 21/22 November 2020: England vs TBC (Tier 2)
Saturday 28 November 2020: England vs Australia