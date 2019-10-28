Eddie Jones has guided England to the World Cup final

Sky Sports News reporter Gail Davis reflects on England's journey to the brink of world domination under Eddie Jones and how he turned it around when others doubted his team.

He promised this week would be like any other and, like any other, Eddie Jones was striving to get his media message out there early - "we have achieved nothing yet".

The communication was loud and clear and aimed at those suggesting England had already played their final in the last-four win over New Zealand, including Warren Gatland.

Jones just could not resist a retort - "Warren, I hope you enjoy your 3rd/4th playoff match".

A year ago in Yokohama when Jones spoke about his hopes of being back there for a World Cup final he suggested that getting this team right was like training a horse for the Gold Cup - it was all about the timing of the finish.

England's scrum-half Ben Youngs celebrates

Jones knew the four years building up to now were never going to be smooth from start to finish. The initial high of a Grand Slam and a whitewash against Australia down under was certainly the boost England needed off the back of a hugely disappointing 2015 World Cup on home soil.

He said year three was always going to be tough and so it proved. There was a fifth-place finish in the Six Nations and a 2-1 series loss in South Africa. In the first two Tests England had commanding leads and, on both occasions, failed to see out the game.

England suffered a 2-1 series loss in South Africa in 2018

The murmurs of discontent were growing, so too was the turnover of staff from Jones' relentless regime, as were the injuries players picked up while away with England. With just over a year to go until the World Cup some were calling for change.

How England got to a World Cup final

So what has happened in the months since? How did England get to a World Cup final?

Fitness has been key - Jones has managed to get Manu Tuilagi fit and keep him injury-free - no mean feat when you consider his injury record. Mako and Billy Vunipola have missed games but have been available when it mattered.

Owen Farrell stares down the Haka

Owen Farrell was eased into his position as England skipper via a co-captaincy role with Dylan Hartley and has found his voice along with a number of other players who have stepped up to challenge each other and Jones.

Perhaps most significantly, Jones has shown his own adaptability.

His mantra had always been 'Experience wins World Cups' but he rewrote his own rules when he handed Tom Curry a debut at the age of 18. John Mitchell, who has coached some outstanding talent in his time, says Curry is streets ahead of anyone he has coached at the same age.

What Jones has also shown during this tournament is his human side. He was very emotional on the eve of the opening game at the prospect of leading England here in Japan, a country that means so much to him.

He was fighting back tears at the news of the death of Jeff Sayle, his old mentor from his Randwick days in Sydney and there was also his heartfelt message to the Japanese people after Typhoon Hagibis.

'We love working with him'

After the win over New Zealand, Sam Underhill said: "Eddie has been awesome, he's been brilliant this week, he's been really relaxed, and got more relaxed as the tournament has gone on. He doesn't make things more complicated than they need to be. He genuinely cares about the group, the players and staff care about each other."

It was a sentiment echoed by George Ford: "He's an incredible coach, we are very lucky to have him. I've never met anyone like him. The detail, planning, the way we train. That's the most important thing, the way we prepare puts us in a good position to play at the weekend. We've not once stood still. It's a credit to Eddie, he's hugely experienced at his job. We love working with him."

Most importantly of all he has made this squad believe.

George Ford has praised Eddie Jones

Maro Itoje sat in front of me on Thursday telling me how and why England would beat the All Blacks and, as he stepped out in Yokohama at the weekend, there was not a shred of doubt in his mind.

That mindset is a powerful thing to have ahead of the finish line of a World Cup final.