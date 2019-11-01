Gareth Southgate, Eoin Morgan and the Queen send England best wishes for Rugby World Cup final

Messages of support have been flooding in for England ahead of their Rugby World Cup final showdown with South Africa.

England are bidding to win the World Cup for just the second time but must overcome a battle-hardened Springboks side, who beat Grand Slam champions Wales in the semi-finals.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate said the rugby team's performances throughout the tournament have been inspirational and urged them to bring the Webb-Ellis trophy home.

"Well, like the rest of the country I am inspired and excited by the way you guys have played, in particular the semi-final last week," Southgate said in a video message.

"So, I don't need to give people advice because you're in control of it.

"I know you've got a brilliant coaching team but also as a group of players you are doing an outstanding job for your country - so go and bring it home!"

Eoin Morgan, who led England to glory in this year's Cricket World Cup, said in a Twitter message: "Boys you have been awesome so far. I wish you the best of luck in the final, enjoy it, soak it all up. It's a special time for everybody."

England coach Paul Collingwood added: "Come on boys let's make it cricket and rugby World Cup double for the World Cup in 2019 - all the best."

Pep Guardiola, manager of Premier League champions Manchester City, said: "It's an honour for England to be in the cup final.

"For him (Eddie Jones), for the staff, for of course the players. It's an incredible event for England, so all the best."

Prince Harry will cheer on England at the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama

The Queen also sent a message to the England squad ahead of Saturday morning's final in Yokohama.

"Your performances during the tournament have delighted supporters, and inspired many people throughout the country," she said.

"I send my congratulations to the England team, management and support staff on reaching the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, together with my very best wishes for a memorable and successful match."

England flanker Sam Underhill revealed the Duke of Sussex - who will attend the final - has already conveyed his best wishes to the team.

"Prince Harry sent us a message of support, which was nice to receive," Underhill said.

"He showed us his little lad in an England shirt, which was a nice touch."