England player ratings from Six Nations defeat to France

England players look dejected after the loss to France

England suffered a demoralising defeat in Paris as they were beaten 24-17 by a young and inexperienced France.

A Jonny May solo masterclass saved England from humiliation as they produced one of the worst performances of the Eddie Jones era and put a large dent in their Guinness Six Nations title ambitions.

Jones had promised France "brutal physicality" but instead it was his rattled World Cup runners-up who fell victims to a ferocious onslaught as words that had caused controversy on this side of the Channel came back to haunt him.

There will be plenty of soul searching and analysis as to what went wrong in Paris, but we rate England's players after a disappointing day at the office.

George Furbank: A chastening debut for the 23-year-old. Early handling errors knocked his confidence, with the relentless rain showing no mercy to the Northampton Saints star. 5 (out of 10)

Jonny May: Launched a one-man rescue mission in the second half with two wonderful solo tries. His tally against France is now six in three outings. 8

Jonny May celebrates scoring for England

Manu Tuilagi: Showed glimpses of his trademark bulldozing runs in his 15 minutes on the pitch before injury ended his game. 6

Owen Farrell: Two simple knock-ons epitomised England's first half. Stepped up after the break in an attempt to orchestrate a memorable comeback. 5

Elliot Daly: Struggled under the high ball and never got the room to trouble the French defence. Another kick sailed over the dead ball line to put his side back under pressure. 5

George Ford: Eddie Jones' plan to put the French "in a box" relied on a kicking game from Ford that was almost completely absent until late on. 4

Ben Youngs puts up the box-kick for England

Ben Youngs: A flimsy tackle could not stop Vincent Rattez opening the scoring and was made to look almost cumbersome by his electric opposite number Antoine Dupont. 5

Joe Marler: Would have been licking his lips at the prospect of facing an inexperienced French front row, but made no headway in the scrum nor impact elsewhere. 5

Jamie George: A couple of inaccurate line-outs in tricky conditions meant England were always struggling for a foothold in the game. Offered little in the loose and was substituted early. 4

Kyle Sinckler could not make the impact he would have liked

Kyle Sinckler: Like Marler, could not stamp his authority on the French front three. Never given the platform to get charging at his opponents. 5

Maro Itoje: The Saracens man's frustrations were summed up by giving away a mindless penalty towards the end of the first half. Attempted to rally the troops in the second half. 5

Charlie Ewels: Managed one line-out steal but, like many of his fellow countrymen, looked sluggish in comparison to the youthful hosts. 5

Courtney Lawes carries into contact for England

Courtney Lawes: England's go to man in terms of carries and was his usual self around the park putting in some big carries. 7

Sam Underhill: Turnover count was not what the Bath flanker would have liked as Les Bleus' back row sealed off thieving opportunities at the breakdown. 6

Tom Curry: A big ask to fill the shoes of Billy Vunipola and battled to control the ball at the back of the scrum. Did not add much on attack but still tackled his heart out. 6

England's Tom Curry leaves the field at the end of the game

Replacements: Jonathan Joseph agonisingly spilt the ball stretching for the line. Substitutions, especially Ellis Genge and Willi Heinz, gave England a lift and much-needed bite. 7