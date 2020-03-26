Coronavirus: England head coach Eddie Jones to take 25 per cent pay cut

Eddie Jones was appointed England head coach in November 2015

England head coach Eddie Jones will take a pay cut of more than 25 per cent because of the coronavirus crisis.

Jones, alongside the RFU Executive Team, will take the temporary cut and the RFU will continue to consult with colleagues and the wider coaching team about a three-month reduction to salaries.

Bill Sweeney, RFU CEO said: "Eddie is overseas at present and when I contacted him regarding our Executive pay reduction proposals he immediately agreed."

More to follow...