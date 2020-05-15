Emily Scarratt: England and Loughborough centre builds gym on family farm during lockdown

Emily Scarratt has adapted her training during lockdown

England and Loughborough Lightning centre Emily Scarratt has gone back to basics during lockdown with a little help from her family farm.

Scarratt has built a gym out of the materials she had to hand, including two large hay bales.

"I'm pretty lucky that my family farm is 10 minutes away and I've been able to build a gym there," Scarratt told Loughborough University as part of its #TrainatHome campaign.

"I've got two big round bales as my squat racks, two stacks of pallets with a barbell across the top as a pull-up bar and some tyres - all the classic farm stuff.

"It's quite 'spit and sawdust' and it's not the most glamorous of gyms but it's definitely serving a purpose."

The 2019 World Rugby Women's Player of the Year has also spent her time lending a helping hand to the farm's daily upkeep.

"I've been working on the farm a little bit as it's providing an important service at the moment," she said. "My days are definitely a bit different now but to feel like you're being useful is quite nice."

Scarratt says the Lightning squad has come together during lockdown, ensuring everyone has stayed in touch and team morale has remained upbeat.

WORKOUT WEDNESDAY 🏃‍♀️



Team workout delivered by Katie and Liv last week! #LightningStrikes pic.twitter.com/8xB8CSX7mv — Loughborough Lightning Rugby (@LightningRugby) April 29, 2020

"As a squad, we're got loads of things going on - quizzes, workouts, challenges," she added. "Within this we've got mini-teams set up with the squad, helping keep motivation high and keeping communications regular."

Loughborough University's #TrainatHome campaign looks at how its elite level athletes are adapting their training schedules during the coronavirus outbreak.