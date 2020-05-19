Eddie Jones on positivity and finding the right work-life balance

Eddie Jones enjoys a joke with the England squad

England head coach Eddie Jones revealed the importance of 'parking criticism' and keeping a team upbeat on The Eddie Jones Coaching Podcast.

Jones and his England squad have not played since a 33-30 victory over Wales in the Six Nations, with remaining fixtures suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Players are different now and you have to treat them differently - you have to keep a more positive environment than you used to," Jones said.

"Twenty years ago you could be more honest, and now you have to create a level of honesty through positivity."

International teams are under "enough pressure" and Jones understands, as a coach, the importance of relieving that wherever possible.

"I like to try and absorb pressure and I like that it makes me coach better", Jones added.

"If my team hasn't played well, I accept it and when they have played well it's great to give the credit to the players."

He also opened up to RFU director of performance Conor O'Shea about selection difficulties and finding a balance between picking the best players and a squad who can handle "the rigour of international rugby".

The Australian cited Northampton Saints flanker Lewis Ludlam as an example after his meteoric rise into Test rugby and call-up into England's 2019 Rugby World Cup squad.

Lewis Ludlam has shown a lot of character, according to Jones

Jones added: "Ludlam came into the World Cup, everything was fantastic and he'd been picked out of nowhere.

"He comes back and struggles a bit at Northampton because it's difficult now as people have seen him and know he's a good player.

"That pressure comes into our camp and he doesn't get selected, he wasn't at his best, but fights back and has shown a lot of character."

As a coach, Jones revealed it is crucial to "keep adapting" when working with a team in today's society.

"I've found players change more quickly as it's what society is like - everything is far quicker; they've got the ability to get over a loss quicker although that doesn't mean it means less to them.

"You always want to see the effort on the field, and if you see that then the way they react after the game is part of their character and how society works now.

"It's good to see your team mature over time and at some stage play some good rugby - makes it all worthwhile", Jones joked.

Jones explains his love for Test match cricket on the Eddie Jones coaching podcast

Jones also discussed the importance of finding the right work-life balance, staying level-headed and not worrying about things outside of your control.

"I don't have one piece of rugby memorabilia at home so when I go home there's zero rugby - it's just time with the wife and dog," he said.

"I try and enjoy those moments of time and it's worked really well for me."

Listen to The Eddie Jones Coaching Podcast here