Italy Women vs England Women: Red Roses to seek 2020 Six Nations Grand Slam live on Sky Sports

Emily Scarratt and co will get the chance to win a Six Nations Grand Slam in Italy on November 1

The Red Roses will seek to clinch a 2020 Six Nations Grand Slam triumph against Italy on November 1, live on Sky Sports Arena, it has been confirmed.

Having won all four of their tournament clashes to date this year between February 2 and March 7 - winning in Pau, Edinburgh and at home to Ireland and Wales - England's final-day clash in Padua was postponed due to Covid-19.

With the title already secured, but a Grand Slam to go out and attain, the Red Roses will now finally complete their campaign against Italy at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma on Sunday, November 1.

The match will have a 5pm kick off (UK time), and will be live on Sky Sports Arena, as well as free to air on the Sky Sports YouTube Channel between 4.30pm and 7.30pm.