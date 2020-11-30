England call up uncapped Wasps hooker Alfie Barbeary for Autumn Nations Cup final

Alfie Barbeary has earned an England call-up following some impressive performances for Wasps

Wasps hooker Alfie Barbeary has been given his first England call-up after being included in the 33-man squad for Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against France.

The 20-year-old made an immediate impact when he scored a try on his Premiership debut from the bench against Worcester Warriors in August and then scored a hat-trick on his first start, against Leicester Tigers in September.

He has won three England U20 caps and was part of the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship squad.

0:49 England coach Eddie Jones praised his side's tactical discipline during their 24-13 win over Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup England coach Eddie Jones praised his side's tactical discipline during their 24-13 win over Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup

Joe Marchant and Jacob Umaga have returned to the squad after injury, while Jonathan Joseph has withdrawn with a calf problem.

England booked their place in the final at Twickenham after topping Pool A, with victories against Georgia, Ireland and Wales.

The game will see the return of fans to Twickenham for the first time since March, with 2,000 spectators allowed into the stadium after the easing of lockdown restrictions in London.

Backs: Joe Cokanasiga (Bath), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester). Max Malins (Bristol), Joe Marchant (Harlequins). Jonny May (Gloucester), Alex Mitchell (Northampton), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester)

Forwards: Alfie Barbeary (Wasps), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), Tom Curry (Sale), Ben Earl (Bristol), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester), Jamie George (Saracens), Jonny Hill (Exeter), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter), Jack Willis (Wasps)