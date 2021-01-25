Six Nations: Joe Launchbury and Joe Marler withdraw from England's squad

Joe Launchbury is out of England's Six Nations squad due to a stress fracture in his leg

Joe Launchbury (injury) and Joe Marler (personal reasons) have withdrawn from England's squad for the Six Nations.

Wasps lock Launchbury is out due to a stress fracture in his leg, while Harlequins prop Marler has pulled out due to personal reasons.

Charlie Ewels and Tom West will join Eddie Jones' tournament squad ahead of their opener against Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on February 6.

For West, the 24-year-old Wasps prop, it is a first England senior call-up, while Bath lock Ewels has 17 caps since making his debut against Fiji in 2016.

Marler explained his decision to withdraw on Twitter, stating in "these crazy times" it was not an easy decision for the experienced forward to make.

Always grateful for the opportunity so not an easy decision, but want to do right by my family in these crazy times and won’t be meeting up with the squad for this tournament. Look forward to watching the team rip in. Go well 🌹 x — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) January 25, 2021

Uncapped Randall, Odogwu in England's Six Nations squad

Jones' squad will meet at St George's Park on Wednesday to begin the preparations for their Six Nations defence.

Last week, Jones named uncapped Bristol Bears scrum-half Harry Randall and Wasps centre Paolo Odogwu in the squad.

Both Randall (Wales) and Odogwu (Italy) were eligible to represent other nations, but have now been called up into the England ranks.

Among the 28-man panel, Bristol tighthead Kyle Sinckler - who is suspended for the first week after swearing at a referee - is left out, while there continues to be no place for Exeter Chiefs brothers Joe and Sam Simmonds.

There is also no place for Wasps back-row Jack Willis nor Bath back Jonathan Joseph - both of whom are included on a 'shadow squad' of 12 players.

England's 28-man 2021 Six Nations squad

Backs (12): Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Max Malins, Jonny May, Paolo Odogwu, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ben Youngs, Dan Robson, Harry Randall.

Forwards (16): Beno Obano, Ellis Genge, Tom West, Will Stuart, Harry Williams, Jamie George, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Maro Itoje, Charlie Ewels, Jonny Hill, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Mark Wilson, Billy Vunipola, Ben Earl.

Shadow Squad (11): Charlie Atkinson, Ali Crossdale, Tom Dunn, George Furbank, Joe Heyes, Jonathan Joseph, Joe Marchant, George Martin, Alex Mitchell, Jacob Umaga, Jack Willis.

England's 2021 Six Nations fixtures: