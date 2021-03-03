Northampton lock David Ribbans replaces Courtney Lawes in England's Six Nations squad

David Ribbans has impressed for Northampton

South African-born lock David Ribbans has been called up to the England squad for the rest of the Guinness Six Nations.

Ribbans has received the call from England head coach Eddie Jones after his Northampton team-mate Courtney Lawes was sidelined for the rest of this season's tournament through injury.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for Saints in the Premiership, including an impressive performance against Bath last time out in front of Jones.

England resume their Six Nations campaign against France on Saturday week, having suffered defeats against Scotland and Wales either side of beating Italy.

More to follow...