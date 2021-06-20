England: Manu Tuilagi named in revised 36-man squad ahead of summer Tests

Manu Tuilagi is back after an Achilles injury

Manu Tuilagi has been named in a revised England training squad for the summer Tests against the USA and Canada.

Tuilagi is three games into his comeback from the Achilles injury he sustained in September - and has now been selected in the 36-strong group that will continue preparations at The Lensbury in Teddington.

The 30-year-old was absent from the England midfield during the autumn and Six Nations campaigns but the Sale centre could now feature in next month's Tests, which are preceded by a second-string international against Scotland 'A'.

The squad has been strengthened by personnel from losing Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists Sale and Bristol, but there will be no players from Saracens involved, including Billy Vunipola.

Vunipola has joined George Ford, Ben Youngs, Jonny May and Mark Wilson in being rested, while England have supplied 12 players to the British and Irish Lions squad for their upcoming tour to South Africa.

Players representing Premiership finalists Exeter Chiefs and Harlequins will join the squad after the Twickenham showpiece on June 26, with an updated squad due to be named on June 28.

The game against Scotland 'A' is at Welford Road next Sunday (June 27) and head coach Eddie Jones said: "We had a really good training week last week. We've now added some new players and are looking forward to working with them.

"We will treat the week as a Test week, everyone will work hard and be ready for a competitive game on Sunday."

England training squad:

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Will Capon (Bristol Bears, uncapped), Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap), Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps), Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped), George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap), Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps), Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Backs: Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps), George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps) Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps), Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 7 caps) Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped), Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps), Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)