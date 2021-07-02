Lewis Ludlow to captain England side featuring eight debutants against USA at Twickenham

Lewis Ludlow will captain England in their Test vs the USA

Eddie Jones has named eight uncapped players in England's starting XV to face the USA at Twickenham on Sunday.

Lewis Ludlow captains the side on debut at blind-side flanker, with Sam Underhill and debutant Callum Chick completing the back-row combination.

Fly-half Marcus Smith, fresh from leading Harlequins to the Premiership title, and scrum-half Harry Randall will both earn their maiden caps.

Uncapped pair Curtis Langdon and Joe Heyes join vice-captain Ellis Genge in the front row, while locks Josh McNally and Charlie Ewels complete the tight five.

Exeter's Henry Slade, the most-capped player in the squad, forms an exciting midfield partnership with Ollie Lawrence.

Freddie Steward starts at full-back for the first time, while relative veterans Max Malins and Joe Cokanasiga are on the wings.

A further four uncapped players could feature from the bench - Jamie Blamire, Trevor Davison, Jacob Umaga and Ben Curry, twin of Tom.

Head coach Jones said: "Over the past three weeks our biggest message to the players is what an opportunity this is to show what they can do and make their mark with England.

"They've applied themselves as a group and worked very hard individually during this camp to reach their personal bests.

"Now it's all about coming together as a team, gelling and putting in a good performance at the weekend."

England team to face the USA

15 Freddie Steward, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 11 Max Malins, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Harry Randall, 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Joe Heyes, 4 Josh McNally, 5 Charlie Ewels, 6 Lewis Ludlow, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Callum Chick.

Replacements: 16 Jamie Blamire, 17 Beno Obano, 18 Trevor Davison, 19 Ted Hill, 20 Ben Curry, 21 Lewis Ludlam, 22 Dan Robson, 23 Jacob Umaga.