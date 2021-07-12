Lewis Ludlow: England flanker to face disciplinary hearing after being cited for striking with the knee in Canada win

England's Lewis Ludlow willl attend a virtual hearing on Thursday

England flanker Lewis Ludlow will face a disciplinary hearing after being cited for striking with the knee in Saturday's 70-14 victory over Canada.

Ludlow, who was leading the team for a second successive match, struck the head of Canada front row Jake Ilnicki 30 minutes into the game at Twickenham.

The 26-year-old was sent to the sin-bin but the citing officer deemed the offence worthy of a red card, thereby triggering a virtual hearing on Thursday evening.

Saturday's victory was England's second victory over North American opposition in as many weeks, after they beat USA 43-29 on July 4.

Quins' Smith: I'm massively overwhelmed

Marcus Smith scores a try against USA earlier this month

As he came off the field during England's victory over Canada, Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith found out he had been called up to the British and Irish Lions as injury cover for Scotland's Finn Russell.

Smith was the last to know about his Lions call, revealing he was informed after being substituted with 15 minutes to play in the 10-try win over Canada.

"I am lost for words really, I can't believe what is going on," said Smith.

"I'm massively delighted with the win today. To play for England a second time is special and it's a day I will never forget.

"And then when I got pulled down the tunnel I thought I was in trouble, then Charlotte (Gibbons, a Rugby Football Union staff member) and Richard Hill gave me the good news.

"I was shaking, I had to ask if she was having me on and I still don't really know what to say.

"It's a dream come true. It was always my dream to represent the Lions. I didn't expect it to come this soon.

"I am going to go out there and try and learn as much as I can from some of the best players in the world.

"Then I'll try to be myself, which will be the best of me, and see what happens."