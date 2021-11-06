England player ratings: Henry Slade, Courtney Lawes and Marcus Smith all star in 69-3 win over Tonga

Henry Slade was named man of the match in England's win over Tonga

We look at how England's players rated as they opened their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a 69-3 win over Tonga at Twickenham…

Freddie Steward: The Leicester Tigers man uses his large frame to good effect and is hard to stop. Against Tonga, he was unbeatable in the air. 7/10

Adam Radwan: The Newcastle Falcons winger is just two caps into his international career and his try tally already stands at four after opening the scoring for England in this match. 7

Henry Slade: Named as man of the match and played with freedom at outside centre where he exposed the Tongan defence. 8

Manu Tuilagi: A first Test outing since March 2020 and it was like he had never been away, with a couple of particularly notable carries which put Tonga on the back foot. 7

Jonny May: Two tries elevate his record to 35 in 67 caps and only Rory Underwood, ahead of him on England's all-time try-scorers list, can compare. 7

George Furbank: Although mainly deployed at full-back by club Northampton Saints, he was asked to fill the void left by Owen Farrell's absence at fly-half and showed vision in attack. 7

Ben Youngs grabbed two tries for England

Ben Youngs: Another of England's old guard, the country's most-capped scrum-half finished with two tries. 7

Ellis Genge: The prop showed his strength to rampage through the Tonga defence and set up a try for Maro Itoje. 7

Jamie George: Initially omitted from England's autumn squad and was on a mission to prove Eddie Jones wrong, grabbing two tries in the process. 7

Kyle Sinckler: He conceded an early penalty at a scrum, but otherwise bristled with intent in a tough battle up front. 7

Marcus Smith made a big impact off the replacements' bench

Maro Itoje: One of the icons of this generation of England players, the Saracens man was a typically-influential presence in England's engine room and crossed for a try. 7

Jonny Hill: A player looking to cement his place in the second row and this display will have done him no harm. 7

Courtney Lawes: Named captain in Farrell's absence, he must have pushed Slade hard for man of the match. Lawes was everywhere, as typified by his try-saving tackle. 8

Sam Underhill: Replaced at half-time after taking a bang to his head during a tackle but was physical until then. 6

Tom Curry: Not as omnipresent as usual and his transition to No 8 is still a work in progress. 6

Replacements: Marcus Smith drew a cheer from the crowd when he arrived off the bench and he was a star of the afternoon as he ran in a try and set up two others. A superstar in the making. Alex Mitchell and Jamie Blamire also capped cameos with tries. 8