England to face New Zealand and South Africa in 2022 Autumn Nations Series

England defeated New Zealand when the teams last met in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-finals

England will face New Zealand, world champions South Africa and two of their 2023 Rugby World Cup pool opponents in next year's Autumn Nations Series.

Eddie Jones' side will play four Tests at Twickenham in November 2022, starting with matches against Argentina and Japan - who they also face in their opening Pool D matches at the 2023 World Cup.

England then take on New Zealand for the first time since beating them 19-7 in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

They will again end their year with a game against South Africa, who they beat 27-26 last month thanks to Marcus Smith's 79th-minute penalty.

England defeated South Africa at Twickenham last month

"These fixtures will be a really important part of our preparation for the 2023 World Cup," said England head coach Jones.

"It's almost a mini World Cup in itself and we're fortunate to have it less than a year before the tournament.

"It will be a good litmus test for the team to see where we are at, culminating in playing first and second in the world."

England's 2022 Autumn Nations Series fixtures (all games at Twickenham)

Sunday, November 6: England v Argentina

Saturday, November 12: England v Japan

Saturday, November 19: England v New Zealand

Saturday, November 26: England v South Africa