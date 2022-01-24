Six Nations 2022: George Ford and Elliot Daly recalled to England squad

George Ford has been recalled to the England squad

George Ford and Elliot Daly have been handed England recalls following injuries in Eddie Jones' Six Nations squad.

As expected, Leicester Tigers fly-half Ford has been called up following Owen Farrell suffering another ankle injury ahead of his expected comeback for Saracens over the weekend.

And Daly, left out of head coach Jones' initial 36-man selection, comes back into the frame following a knee injury suffered by Jonny May.

But while winger May is set to miss England's Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday, February 5, he is not ruled out of participating in the tournament at this stage.

Farrell's withdrawal from the squad, which is currently in Brighton on a five-day training camp, means Jones will name a new captain ahead of the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield.

However, one possible contender for that role in Courtney Lawes is unavailable to train this week as he undergoes head injury return to play protocols.

Saracens forward Nick Isiekwe, who was capped by Jones on England's 2017 tour of Argentina, has been called up as cover.

England's 2022 Six Nations fixtures Saturday, February 5 Scotland (A) 4.45pm Sunday, February 13 Italy (A) 3pm Saturday, February 26 Wales (H) 4.45pm Saturday, March 12 Ireland (H) 4.45pm Saturday, March 19 France (A) 8pm

Ford's recall gives him a chance to revive his international career, with his omission from the initial Six Nations squad announced last week raising eyebrows due to his impressive form for Leicester in the Gallagher Premiership since being dropped by Jones for last year's Autumn Nations Series.

Daly, who can cover at full-back, wing or centre, had been left out after making his return to action for club Saracens in December following a four-month injury lay-off.

"They've all been under consideration, and all have either aspects of their games to look at or fitness areas to improve, and they've all been spoken to individually," Jones said last week of those players he had left out of his squad.

"They've all got areas to improve on in the games and they've got to play at a level where it makes me an idiot if I don't pick them."