Manu Tuilagi: England centre could be fit for Six Nations clash with Italy, says Sale boss Alex Sanderson

England's Manu Tuilagi is nearing a return from a hamstring injury

Manu Tuilagi could return from injury for round two of England's Six Nations campaign against Italy, according to his Sale boss Alex Sanderson.

With England captain Owen Farrell ruled out of the tournament after ankle surgery, the potential return of Tuilagi would offer a major boost for Eddie Jones.

After Tuilagi suffered a grade-three tear of his hamstring in England's final Autumn fixture, against South Africa in November, the 30-year-old's participation in the Six Nations was considered to be in doubt.

However, with Tuilagi in line to make is domestic return against Harlequins on February 6 - the day after England begin their Six Nations campaign against Scotland - Sanderson believes he could be ready for international duty the following weekend in Rome.

Tuilagi scored a try before going off injured against South Africa in November

"Harlequins is the projected return and then we will see how he feels for Six Nations," Sanderson said.

"It is a week-to-week thing for Manu but England have total autonomy over when he plays and doesn't play and if he looks really good and feels good, he will go straight through to England and it could be Italy."

Tuilagi had previously been slated for a return against his former club Leicester this weekend, but Sale are being cautious to avoid taking any risks with their star man.

"He is training and looking good but we think it is too much of a risk to push him this weekend," Sanderson added.

"He is an exceptional trainer and a quick healer so all of his progressions are done on the back of hitting physiological markers and GPS speeds, re-scans and seeing the specialist and we would never push him earlier."

Jones: Farrell injury a massive blow

England head coach Jones has conceded Farrell's Six Nations injury withdrawal is a "massive blow".

Farrell is facing eight to 10 weeks of rehabilitation having just come back from ligament damage to his other ankle which forced him to miss two months of the season.

England head coach Eddie Jones and vice-captain Tom Curry say it's a 'massive blow' that captain Owen Farrell will miss the entire Six Nations campaign with an ankle injury.

Jones did insist that Farrell's best years could still be ahead of him, though, after the England captain went for ankle surgery.

"It's a massive blow for him personally, and for the team it's a blow," Jones said.

"But it's obviously an opportunity for other guys to step up into leadership roles, for other players to play for that 12 jumper. We see it more as an opportunity.

"In today's rugby having your best team on the field is a rare occurrence. We're pretty used to it."