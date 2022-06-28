Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell to lead England's attacking play in summer tour of Australia, live on Sky Sports

Marcus Smith first took part in an England training camp as an 18-year-old in August 2017.

The fly-half had not yet played a senior representative game for Harlequins at the time, and head coach Eddie Jones was at pains to remind everyone that Smith was an "apprentice" who was there to "polish boots" rather than wear them in an England match.

"He's got a lot to work on in his game and what we want to do is educate him so that in whatever period of time, two weeks, five months or two years, he's ready to play Test rugby for England," Jones said in September 2017.

In fact it would be nearly four years before Smith would make his debut for England, scoring 13 points against the United States at Twickenham on July 4, 2021 while Owen Farrell and England's other frontline players were in South Africa on British and Irish Lions duty.

Things happened fast for Smith thereafter; six days later he started in the Test against Canada, and after being replaced in the second half, he was told in the tunnel by England staff members that he had been called up to join the Lions as injury cover.

Live International Rugby Union Live on

A few months later Smith was named on the bench for England's first Test of the Autumn Nations Series against Tonga, in which he once again impressed with 15 points from a try and five conversions.

Against Australia a week later, he started at fly-half with Farrell at inside centre, and the pair combined for 22 points off the kicking tee in a 32-15 victory. However, that game remains the one and only Test match Smith and Farrell have played in together, with Farrell missing the win against world champions South Africa seven days later, as well as all five matches of this year's Six Nations due to injury.

But the 10-12 axis of Smith and Farrell is set to return when England take the field in Perth in the first Test of their summer tour of Australia, live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eddie Jones plans to partner Marcus Smith with Owen Farrell against Australia Eddie Jones plans to partner Marcus Smith with Owen Farrell against Australia

"It's a long time since he played for England," Jones said of Farrell on Sky Sports News. "He's in great form for his club, he's physically good so we want him to really impose himself in Test rugby."

There was a time when debate would rage about whether Farrell was best used at fly-half or at centre outside George Ford. With Smith now on the scene, it appears that debate has ended, and with England's two playmakers both fit and firing, it is likely that all three Tests will see Farrell and Smith calling the shots against the Wallabies.

"We feel Marcus at 10 and Owen at 12 would give us our best-attacking options, particularly with Owen's ability to play through the line and a strong kicking game," Jones continued.

"With Marcus' off-the-ball skills, we feel that's going to be a good combination."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eddie Jones and England are preparing for their three-Test tour against Australia that kicks off in Perth on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. Eddie Jones and England are preparing for their three-Test tour against Australia that kicks off in Perth on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Farrell and Smith faced off in a Premiership semi-final earlier this month, with Farrell's Saracens side coming out on top against Harlequins, but Smith has put that behind him and is looking forward to having the 30-year-old alongside him this summer.

"Owen's a brilliant player. I loved playing with him in the autumn," Smith said.

"He's a massive competitor and wears his heart on his sleeve. More than that, he's got brilliant vision and skills at the line.

"We trained together a couple of weeks ago and I really enjoyed it. I've loved learning off him and bouncing ideas off him.

"We complement each other nicely - we both see the game pretty similarly. I hope we can both come together and get the best out of each other."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive England's historic 3-0 win on their last tour to Australia six years ago. Relive England's historic 3-0 win on their last tour to Australia six years ago.

England last toured Australia in 2016, where they recorded a 3-0 series whitewash. In fact, Jones has won all eight matches against the Wallabies since becoming England head coach at the end of 2015, and Smith is aware of the responsibility that goes hand-in-hand with being an England player.

"The England and Australia rivalry is obviously huge, not just in rugby but in cricket and all other sports," he said. "My dad instilled in me as a young kid that there is a lot of rivalry and confrontation in those games.

"It's been instilled in me and my two younger brothers for a long time. Mum has had to buy in as well! It's one of those rivalries you want to be a part of."

After a disappointing Six Nations campaign in which England finished third after winning just two matches, Jones and his charges are looking for the kind of statement series that will give them valuable momentum a little over a year out from the 2023 World Cup.

Marcus Smith will learn a lot from veteran Owen Farrell in the England setup

And with Farrell back in the fold and nearing 100 Test caps, he is the perfect person to mentor Smith as the duo look to spearhead back-to-back series whitewashes down under.

"Hopefully I can be there to get the best out of him and allow him to show his skills on the park. Hopefully he can also allow me to show the best of me," Smith said.

"If we can do that together and continue to build our relationship off the field, I think it will lead to good results and days on the field.

"Hopefully we can put our competitive edge together to try and get a Test series win. Both of us want to do that. We've spoken long and hard about it."

Bumper July of rugby on Sky Sports

Wednesday, June 29

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am (kick off is at 8.05am)

Live International Rugby Union Live on

Saturday, July 2

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Live International Rugby Union Live on

Saturday, July 9

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Tuesday, July 12

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am (kick off is at 8.05am)

Saturday, July 16

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)